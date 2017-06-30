Milan optimistic for Calhanoglu

By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly confident they can close a deal for Bayer Leverkusen’s Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Turkish international has been heavily linked with the Rossoneri, as they look to add creativity to Vincenzo Montella’s squad.

Leverkusen are demanding €30m to sell one of their star men, while the Diavolo have bid €22m plus bonuses, but calciomercato.com reports that a deal is likely to be found.

The website believes a compromise of €25m plus bonuses is likely, not least because the player is very keen to make the move to San Siro.

There were further contracts yesterday between the two clubs, and the Diavolo are confident that they’ll close the deal.

Calhanoglu has been offered €2.5m per season and the number 10 shirt, and while he wants a slightly higher wage, the gap should be bridged easily.