Caprari: ‘At Sampdoria to play’

By Football Italia staff

Gianluca Caprari has completed his Sampdoria medical, telling reporters “I’ll definitely get more space here”.

The Inter forward is set to join the Blucerchiati in a €13m deal, having spent last season on loan with Pescara.

The 23-year-old took his medicals this morning ahead of the transfer, and spoke to assembled journalists outside the clinic.

“I hope to do well with the team and give joy to the fans,” Caprari said.

“I’ve spoken to [Coach Marco] Giampaolo in recent days and he gave me a lot of advice. I’ll definitely get more space here.

“I’m young, I want to play and I’m coming to a city with a fanbase which is almost unequalled.”