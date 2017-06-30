Tolisso: ‘I spoke to Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso confirms “I spoke to Juventus” before moving to Germany.

The French international left Lyon to move to Bavaria earlier this month, but was heavily linked with the Bianconeri for several months.

“It’s true that I was able to speak to certain Juve directors,” Tolisso told L’Équipe.

“Now I’m German though! It was sometimes complicated in recent months. Every day they [the media] were sending me to a different club, even if it was also fun given the clubs mentioned.

“I knew though that if I played badly we’d have been talking about the fact that I was leaving and it might have been implied that I didn’t care.

“That wasn’t the case, but it helped me in the end because it made me even more motivated.

“My agent called me to tell me about Bayern’s interest, and a few days later I met with them. This is one of the top three European clubs with a beautiful philosophy which suits me. I came without hesitation.

“This was already a club which appealed to me when I was little, there were French players who evolved there like Willy Sagnol or Bixente Lizarazu, they had big names.”