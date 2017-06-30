NEWS
Friday June 30 2017
De Sciglio agent in Milan talks
By Football Italia staff

Mattia De Sciglio’s agent is at Casa Milan, as he looks to negotiate a transfer for the full-back.

Juventus have rekindled their interest in the Italian international, with reports that they’ll meet the Rossoneri next week to discuss a deal.

Today Giovanni Branchini has been seen entering Casa Milan, with calciomercato.com reporting that he’s there to discuss a transfer.

The Diavolo are said to be willing to let De Sciglio leave, but are asking for €20m to let him go this summer.

The defender has just one year left on his contract, so Juve are only offering €10m plus bonuses and don’t want to go much higher.

