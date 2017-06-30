Valero rupture with Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Florence suggest Fiorentina midfielder Borja Valero is being forced into a move to Inter.

The Spanish midfielder is believed to be close to joining the Nerazzurri in a deal worth between €5m and €7m.

The player himself has stated that he would stay with the Tuscan club “forever”, and Corriere Fiorentina reports that he has spectacularly fallen out with the club hierarchy.

According to the newspaper, Valero told fans “I’m being forced to leave” when he met them on holiday, while Fiorentina claim they never put him up for sale.

In either case it appears there is no way back for the midfielder, and he’ll complete his move to San Siro in the coming days.

