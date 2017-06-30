NEWS
Friday June 30 2017
Inter confirm Gravillon, Eguelfi sales
By Football Italia staff

Inter have officially confirmed the sales of Andrew Gravillon and Fabio Eguelfi.

The Nerazzurri must meet their Financial Fair Play obligations by the end of today, and are making several sales to raise the €30m.

Ever Banega will join Sevilla for €9m while Gianluca Caprari will join Pescara and Federico Dimarco signed for FC Sion earlier today.

Now the club has confirmed another two sales.

“F.C. Internazionale Milano announces that Andrew Rayan Gravillon has joined Benevento Calcio on a permanent transfer,” a statement on their website read.

An identical statement then confirmed that Eguelfi has joined Atalanta on a permanent transfer.

