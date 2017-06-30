NEWS
Friday June 30 2017
Official: Doumbia to Sporting on loan
By Football Italia staff

Roma have officially confirmed that Seydou Doumbia has joined Sporting on loan with an option to buy.

The forward signed for the Giallorossi in January 2014, but after just two goals in 14 appearances he was loaned back to CSKA Moscow.

That was followed by loan spells at Newcastle United, where he made three appearances without scoring, and a successful spell with Basel.

“AS Roma can confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the loan of forward Seydou Doumbia for the 2017-18 campaign,” the Lupi confirmed on their official website.

“The deal includes an option for the Portuguese side to make the transfer permanent, subject to certain sporting landmarks being reached.”

The wording indicates that the option to buy will become mandatory if Doumbia plays a pre-agreed number of games.

