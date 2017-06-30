'Money needed for Palermo closing...’

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Zamparini says the sale of Palermo won’t be delayed but “to make the closing happen it takes money…”

The former Rosanero President has stepped down, having agreed to sell his shares to a consortium led by Paul Baccaglini.

Today is the deadline for the sale of the club, but there have been suggestions it could be delayed.

“There will be no delay, this is the last day,” Zamparini told ANSA.

“To make the close happen it takes money: if it’s there, fine. I hope this deal can be closed, if not I’ll find an alternative solution.

“If they don’t come through with the money, the transfer of the ownership will collapse, but if they come up with it two months later then we could talk about it again.

“So far nothing has been done, I’m the only one making moves, I’m putting the team together with [sporting director Fabio] Lupo and [Coach Bruno] Tedino.

“They’re offering me names, they know the Italian market very well.

“I’ve been in sole command so far, Palermo’s signings have only been done by me.”