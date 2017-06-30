NEWS
Friday June 30 2017
Official: Deulofeu to return to Barcelona
By Football Italia staff

Barcelona have officially confirmed they have activated the clause to re-sign Gerard Deulofeu from Everton, so he won’t return to Milan.

The winger spent the second half of last season with the Rossoneri, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

However, Barça retained a €12m buyback clause from the original deal which took him to Goodison Park, and today they have exercised that option.

“FC Barcelona have activated the buy-back clause for Gerard Deulofeu,” a statement confirmed.

“In the following days, the terms will be agreed with both Everton and the player. Deulofeu’s contract will run until 30 June 2019.”

Former Everton manager Roberto Martinez revealed in 2015 that the Blaugrana can’t sell the Spanish international on for another season after activating the clause.

"If they take him back they can't sell him for a season, so he has to stay in the first-team squad for a season," Martinez said in a Press conference.

"At the end of that if they decide to sell him we have got first rights of getting him back or we have got a big percentage of that deal."

That means Deulofeu will not be able to re-join Milan, at least not this summer.

