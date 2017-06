Confirmed: Udinese sign Pezzella

By Football Italia staff

Udinese have officially confirmed the signing of Giuseppe Pezzella from Palermo on a five-year contract.

The 19-year-old left-back made 10 Serie A appearances for the Rosanero last season, but couldn’t prevent them being relegated to Serie B.

“Udinese Calcio announces the outright signing of Giuseppe Pezzella from U.S Citta di Palermo,” the Zebrette said in a statement.

“Born in 1997, Pezzella has signed a contract for the next five seasons, expiring on June 30, 2022.”