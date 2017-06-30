NEWS
Friday June 30 2017
Inter have Odgaard deal
By Football Italia staff

Reports in Denmark say Inter have agreed a €1.3m deal for Lyngby youngster Jens Odgaard.

The Nerazzurri have been heavily linked with the 18-year-old, and he didn’t feature in last night’s Europa League match with Bangor.

After that game Coach David Nielsen confirmed the striker is “on the way out” and now Danish sources are saying a deal has been done.

According to BT, an agreement has been reached for around 10 million Danish Kronor, which is equivalent to €1.3m.

Odgaard will now fly to Italy for his medical and to sign his contract, but barring any last-minute surprises it’s thought to be a done deal.

