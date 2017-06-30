Fiorentina deny Valero rift

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have released a statement denying they’re forcing Borja Valero out, saying he has “never been put up for sale”.

The Spaniard appears to be close to joining Inter, and it was reported today that he had told fans the Viola are pushing him toward the exit.

“ACF Fiorentina, considering the latest rumours, reconstructions, recreations and alleged statements on websites and media between the club and Borja Valero, points out that, as in previous transfer windows for other players, the player is under contract with the club until 2019 and has never been put up for sale,” a statement on the club’s website reads.

“As with all those signed, the club’s line at the beginning of this new cycle is that those who wear the Viola shirt must do it with full satisfaction, conviction and motivation.

“Only in the opposite case will we take into account the will of a player to continue his career elsewhere.

“Fiorentina are available to discuss and evaluate serious offers just as soon as they are presented by each player to the club officially and with extreme clarity.”