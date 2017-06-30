Official: Tachtsidis joins Olympiacos

By Football Italia staff

Torino have officially sold midfielder Panagiotis Tachtsidis to Olympiacos. “It’s an interesting project and I said yes straight away.”

The 26-year-old Greek international spent most of his career in Italy since leaving AEK Athens for Genoa in 2010, featuring for the likes of Cesena, Grosseto, Verona, Roma, Catania and Torino.

He spent this term on loan at Cagliari, contributing six assists in 26 Serie A games.

“I am very happy to become a part of the Olympiacos family,” Tachtsidis told the official club website.

“It’s an interesting project and I said yes straight away. I am impatient to feel the atmosphere of the Karaiskakis.

“We want to go as far as possible in the Champions League and I’ll give 100 per cent to reach our objectives.”