Acerbi on Zenit and Galatasaray

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Acerbi confirms he will not be staying at Sassuolo, insists he didn’t reject Galatasaray, while the offer from Zenit St Petersburg is “a great challenge.”

The defender’s current contract runs to June 2018 and he has been linked with the likes of Inter, Roma and moves abroad.

“I’m training ahead of the new season. The only thing I know for sure is that I won’t remain at Sassuolo, as that’s something I already told the club some time ago,” he said on TMW Radio.

“I’ve been very happy here and in January I turned down a move to Leicester City, but only if I’d be allowed to leave at the end of the season.”

Roberto Mancini is known to want Acerbi at Zenit, especially after the bid for Roma defender Kostas Manolas collapsed.

“We’ll see, my agent will take care of that, I just want to improve. Anyone who wants me will have to talk to Sassuolo first.

“Zenit would certainly be a great challenge and in an offer arrives, I will take it into consideration.”

He had been close to joining Galatasaray, but “it didn’t go through because the two clubs couldn’t reach an agreement on the transfer fee.”