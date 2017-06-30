Udinese beat Inter to Coulibaly

By Football Italia staff

Udinese have reportedly overtaken Inter in the race for Pescara midfielder Mamadou Coulibaly.

The deal was all done, with Pescara President Daniele Sebastiani saying “it should be done today” on Wednesday.

However, something stalled between the clubs and now Sportitalia claim Udinese are more likely to sign the 18-year-old.

The Friulani are offering €2m plus bonuses and, most importantly as far as Coulibaly is concerned, he’ll be in the first team and not the youth squad.

Juventus and Genoa had also been linked, but Udinese will promise more regular playing time.

Coulibaly made headlines when he went from illegal immigrant on a boat to living rough and eventually playing in Serie A for Pescara.