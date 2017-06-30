Borja Valero: 'I'll tell the truth'

By Football Italia staff

Borja Valero hit back at Fiorentina’s statement today by noting he “will soon tell my truth. All the Fiorentina fans have to know.”

The midfielder is on the verge of joining Inter for around €8m and reportedly told supporters that he’d been threatened with a season in the stands if he didn’t accept.

Today the club released a statement insisting “the player is under contract with the club until 2019 and has never been put up for sale.

“As with all those signed, the club’s line at the beginning of this new cycle is that those who wear the Viola shirt must do it with full satisfaction, conviction and motivation.

“Only in the opposite case will we take into account the will of a player to continue his career elsewhere.

“Fiorentina are available to discuss and evaluate serious offers just as soon as they are presented by each player to the club officially and with extreme clarity.”

This evening, Borja Valero was contacted by site FirenzeViola.it and sent a chilling message.

“Soon I will tell my truth. All the Fiorentina fans have to know.”

The Spaniard had been a key figure and fan favourite, even getting a tattoo of the co-ordinates to the city’s Ponte Vecchio.

There are now reports that as soon as the transfer to Inter is finalised, Borja Valero will hold a Press conference.