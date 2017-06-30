Zamparini: 'I'm keeping Palermo'

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Zamparini announced he’s calling off the Paul Baccaglini takeover of Palermo, so “I go forward and will take the team straight back into Serie A.”

The takeover was agreed several months ago and was due to be completed this week, but the money for the closing has not come through.

“I don’t have the right guarantees and I cannot leave the club to the first guy who walks past,” Zamparini told La Repubblica.

“I go forward along my path and will take the team straight back into Serie A. If the money arrives, then we’ll talk about it, but as far as I am concerned this matter is over.”