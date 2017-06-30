NEWS
Friday June 30 2017
Zamparini: 'I'm keeping Palermo'
By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Zamparini announced he’s calling off the Paul Baccaglini takeover of Palermo, so “I go forward and will take the team straight back into Serie A.”

The takeover was agreed several months ago and was due to be completed this week, but the money for the closing has not come through.

“I don’t have the right guarantees and I cannot leave the club to the first guy who walks past,” Zamparini told La Repubblica.

“I go forward along my path and will take the team straight back into Serie A. If the money arrives, then we’ll talk about it, but as far as I am concerned this matter is over.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies