Friday June 30 2017
Official: Sampdoria sign Murru
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria have officially signed 22-year-old Cagliari full-back Nicola Murru.

The left-back, who can also play on the right, completed the transfer today following a medical.

It's believed to be worth €7m plus other players in part-exchange, including Vasco Regini.

Murru was due to participate in the European Under-21 Championship with Italy, but pulled out at the last minute with a thigh injury.

He came up through the Cagliari youth academy and this season contributed two assists in 26 Serie A appearances.

