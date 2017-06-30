NEWS
Friday June 30 2017
Official: Roma sign Gonalons
By Football Italia staff

Roma have officially agreed terms for midfielder Maxime Gonalons at a cost of €5m, confirmed Olympique Lyonnais in a statement.

It was announced via a statement from the Ligue 1 club’s shareholders.

“Lyon inform that we have reached an agreement for the transfer of Maxime Gonalons to Roma for a sum of €5m.

“The deal will be confirmed on July 10, at the completion of the traditional conditions. Gonalons wanted to give a new direction to his career, as already manifested two and a half years ago in the advanced negotiations with Napoli.

“The club did everything, economically as well, to favour his desire to become part of a great club that is friendly to OL.”

