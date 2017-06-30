Inter have officially sold left-back Senna Miangue to Cagliari in a deal believed to be worth €3.5m, but with a buy-back clause.
The 20-year-old had already spent the last six months in Sardinia on loan and made just four Serie A appearances.
“Senna Miangue completes Cagliari switch,” read the statement this evening.
“The 20-year-old Belgian defender has joined the Sardinian outfit on a permanent deal.”
According to Sky Sport Italia, the transfer is worth €3.5m, but Inter retained a buy-back clause for €10m.
Inter have been extremely busy today, selling Gianluca Caprari to Sampdoria for a reported €15m, Fabio Eguelfi to Atalanta and Andrew Gravillon to Serie A new boys Benevento.
Federico Dimarco also joined Swiss side FC Sion.