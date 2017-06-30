NEWS
Friday June 30 2017
Official: Miangue to Cagliari
By Football Italia staff

Inter have officially sold left-back Senna Miangue to Cagliari in a deal believed to be worth €3.5m, but with a buy-back clause.

The 20-year-old had already spent the last six months in Sardinia on loan and made just four Serie A appearances.

“Senna Miangue completes Cagliari switch,” read the statement this evening.

“The 20-year-old Belgian defender has joined the Sardinian outfit on a permanent deal.”

According to Sky Sport Italia, the transfer is worth €3.5m, but Inter retained a buy-back clause for €10m.

Inter have been extremely busy today, selling Gianluca Caprari to Sampdoria for a reported €15m, Fabio Eguelfi to Atalanta and Andrew Gravillon to Serie A new boys Benevento.

Federico Dimarco also joined Swiss side FC Sion.

