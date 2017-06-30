New Man Utd Perisic bid rejected

By Football Italia staff

Inter have set the Ivan Perisic price-tag at a minimum of €50m and turned down another Manchester United bid worth €42m, it’s reported.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Jose Mourinho’s side presented a new proposal for €42m (£36.8m) over the last couple of days.

They were hoping that Inter would be under pressure to sell ahead of tomorrow’s Financial Fair Play deadline, knowing the Serie A club needed to raise €30m.

However, as we reported yesterday, the Nerazzurri managed to plug that gap with a series of smaller sales and therefore don’t need to part company with Perisic at all.

If they do, it will be on their terms, and that means a minimum of €50m (£43.8m) for the Croatia international winger.