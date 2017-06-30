Official: Cigarini joins Cagliari

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari have officially signed Luca Cigarini from Sampdoria as part of an exchange deal with Nicola Murru.

Murru made the formal transfer to Samp this evening and it’s reported he made the move for €7m plus ownership of Cigarini and Vasco Regini.

So far, Regini still hasn’t made the move, but Cigarini and Murru have put pen to paper and been presented to the media.

Midfielder Cigarini has signed a contract to June 2019 with the Sardinian club.

He came up through the Parma academy and has played for the likes of Atalanta, Napoli, Sevilla and Sampdoria.

This evening, Cagliari also officially bought Senna Miangue from Inter.

Image via @cagliaricalcio