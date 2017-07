Oikonomou set for Spal

By Football Italia staff

Serie A newcomers Spal have reportedly secured a deal for Bologna defender Marios Oikonomou.

The 24-year-old Greek international is due to arrive on loan with option to buy that would become an obligation if Spal avoid relegation.

Oikonomou has been in Italy since 2013 at Cagliari, then joined Bologna in the summer of 2014.

He had 19 appearances for the Rossoblu this season between Serie A and Coppa Italia.