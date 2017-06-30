Report: Rudiger sold to Chelsea

By Football Italia staff

Sky Sport Italia claim Antonio Rudiger has been sold to Chelsea for €33m plus €5m bonuses, with Roma handing over the paperwork tonight.

The defender won’t be able to undergo a medical until next week, as he is in Russia for the Confederations Cup, where Germany are in the Final against Chile.

Pundit Gianluca Di Marzio reports this evening that the deal was concluded only a few minutes ago with an exchange of contracts.

Chelsea are due to pay €33m plus €5m in performance-related bonuses.

Rudiger will sign a five-year contract worth £4m per season.

The rush was necessary because Roma still needed to raise funds in order to balance their Financial Fair Play status, even after selling Mohamed Salah to Liverpool for €42m plus €8m bonuses.

Their original plan was to sell Kostas Manolas to Zenit and it was all done for €35m, but the Greek defender then refused to attend a medical and the transfer collapsed.