Friday June 30 2017
Report: Atalanta drop Foket
By Football Italia staff

Atalanta have reportedly abandoned their deal for KAA Gent's Thomas Foket following a medical and are now moving on to Timothy Castagne instead.

The transfer was effectively done for the 22-year-old, who can play on the right of defence or midfield.

Foket underwent a medical in Bergamo on Wednesday, but no announcement arrived.

According to Sky Sport Italia, that is because problems emerged and the transfer has been scrapped.

Atalanta are already looking forward, as they have found a suitable alternative in the form of KRC Genk right-back Castagne.

As soon as they have a right-back under lock and key, the Orobici will be able to sell Andrea Conti to Milan.

