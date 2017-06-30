Dalbert snubs Arsenal for Inter

By Football Italia staff

Dalbert is reportedly ready to force a transfer away from Nice, but he’ll reject Arsenal in order to hold out for Inter.

The 23-year-old left-back became hot property on the market after Nice’s positive Ligue 1 campaign, providing four assists in 33 games.

The Brazilian only arrived from Vitoria Guimaraes a year ago for €2m, but Nice are refusing to sell for less than his €30m release clause.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Dalbert is determined to push through a transfer to Inter and that also means turning down impressive proposals from Arsenal.

He is under contract with the French side until June 2021.