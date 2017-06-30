Buffon: 'No Juve Euro taboo'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Buffon insists Juventus “proved we do not have a European taboo” and reveals he had “a bit of a chat” with Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Bianconeri were beaten in the Champions League Final by Barcelona in 2015 and Real Madrid in 2017.

“Cardiff confirmed that, unlike what people thought five or six years ago, Juventus do not have a European taboo,” Buffon told TMW Radio and Sky Sport Italia.

“If you reach the Final twice in three years, it means you don’t have any big problems. The only problem we’ve got is losing the Finals, but it’s also true that when you reach that level, you have to consider defeat.

“I think Juve have a solid base to work on and that reassures us and our fans. The more experienced players among us need to continue giving our best, the way we have done in recent years, allowing those who arrive to express themselves so we can all keep chasing this dream.”

Buffon was asked about the situation surrounding Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his contract dispute.

“I don’t give advice, because I always made my own mistakes and would only be adding further chaos to the situation. I did have a bit of a 15-minute chat with Gigio, though. I can’t tell you what we said.

“I have no idea if he’ll remain at Milan, but I merely tell him to do what makes him happy.”

Buffon is going into what should be the final season of his lengthy career and he wants to end it at the 2018 World Cup – which would be a record sixth tournament.

“I want to give my best, because I am sure that I can still give that, so I am curious to see how this season goes. I have good memories of Russia, as I made my senior Italy debut there, I won the Cup with Parma there and had another good Final, albeit lost.

“I do want to point out I never said I wanted to end my career with the World Cup. I said that I hoped to earn my opportunity to play in another World Cup.”