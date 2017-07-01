Inter visit PSG for Di Maria

By Football Italia staff

Inter have balanced the books, so are now looking to spend with a visit to discuss Paris Saint-Germain talents Angel Di Maria and Adrien Rabiot.

According to Mediaset Premium, Sportitalia and Tuttosport, the Nerazzurri have set their sights firmly on Di Maria.

The 29-year-old Argentina international can play in a variety of forward roles, above all on the right wing, and has an Italian passport, which means he won’t take up a non-EU slot.

Paris Saint-Germain signed Di Maria from Manchester United for €63m, which was just a year after the Premier League club paid €75m to get him from Real Madrid.

Inter hope that price-tag will have dropped even further to around €50m.

Last season he scored 14 goals with 15 assists in 43 competitive games for PSG, but is believed to be getting restless in Ligue 1.

It’s certainly not the first time he has been linked with Inter, but they all suggest director Walter Sabatini – who works for Suning Group to co-ordinate both Inter and Jiangsu Suning markets – is making a trip to Paris this weekend.

He’s due to meet PSG chiefs to discuss several of their players, including defender Marquinhos, who will be out of contract in June 2019 and Sabatini already signed in the past for Roma.

22-year-old midfielder Rabiot had already been close to Inter in the past, but opted to sign a new deal in Paris.