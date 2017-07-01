Defrel close to Leicester City

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel is reportedly close to joining Leicester City for €18m plus bonuses.

The French forward had already been in advanced talks with the Premier League side during the January transfer window.

At the time, he had also been of great interest to Roma, but the Neroverdi refused to sell.

According to Sportitalia, their interest has not waned and a deal can be struck within the next few days.

Defrel just turned 26 and last season scored 16 goals with five assists in 38 competitive games for Sassuolo.

His performances and playing time were affected by injury in the second half of the campaign.

The former Cesena man can play as a centre-forward, in a supporting role or as a right-sided winger.