Post new comment

Wojciech Szczesny left England a boy, but he has turned into a man in his time in Rome. Whilst he has never been averse to a return to Arsenal, his time in Italy has left him mesmerised like a young lad gazing at Channel 4’s Football Italia coverage in 1994. It isn’t just the fascination with the Peninsula either, he recognises how he has changed as a goalkeeper. That is why when Juventus and now Inter have shown interest, he replied “come and get me.”

One thing must be noted when it comes to Wojciech, he is loyal, appreciating what he has learned and who gave him the chance. Back in May, he made it clear that he was an Arsenal fan. He explained to The Guardian how hard it was watching them this season and how being so far away helped ease the pain. Despite part of his heart being always red and white, his head truly knows where he developed as a ‘keeper - Rome. In his interview, he gave credit to Luciano Spalletti and more notably the staff at the Giallorossi training ground.

“The biggest thing I have taken away from these two years at Roma is the fact I grew as a goalkeeper. It’s just raising your levels, your standards. I absorbed a bigger knowledge of football, the tactical side of the game.” The statement was obvious this season. The Polish custodian kept the most clean sheets and became an element of calm at the back for Roma in a defence that has been shaky over the last five years. They gelled into a unit that not only defended impeccably, but also could spark one of the deadliest counter-attacks in Europe, arguably only second to Napoli.

When Szczesny arrived in Rome there was no doubt he had ability. Physically and technically he was immense, he was incredibly agile, one of the best shot-stoppers in Europe, he could command his box, he was confident, but there were problems. Mentally he was arrogant and too eager, at Arsenal he often got bored in games and this saw him want to come out and play. This was his comedic side, it isn’t a bad quality, the man has a huge personality, but it was an issue in his goalkeeping. The mistakes followed and with Arsenal under pressure the Eternal City was a welcome break.

He arrived under the watchful eye of Morgan De Sanctis and learned a lot from him. By the start of his second season under Spalletti, he was a changed man. He understood the need for intense concentration and calm, so now takes pride in acting when needed. His vision and technical ability was channelled into the counter-attacking style and as he admitted the world changed for him, but the best bit was he knew why.

With this in mind it is understandable that despite his love for Arsenal, a move back to London behind Petr Cech would not be preferable. When Juventus made inroads to take him to Turin as Gigi Buffon’s replacement, one can see this isn’t also ideal, but it still makes more sense. Just think what he could learn at ‘The Old Lady’.

Spalletti had made in public of his love for Szczesny and when Tuttosport reported this week that a bid had been tabled, it also came with a caveat that Samir Handanovic had been told to improve his footwork or go. The Slovenian has been loyal to Inter and wouldn’t have taken kindly to Spalletti’s words that “obviously Szczesny is a modern player, because he can use his feet and in modern football you need that to start moves from the back.” One thing Inter fans can’t argue with is that if there is a weakness to ‘Handa’s’ game, it is his distribution. Maybe the writing is on the cards.

If Szczesny does take up the offer from Inter, then he will certainly have a challenge on his hands. Arguably he could be one of the key links for Inter to evolve from a static and laborious side to a Spalletti-modelled team that counters well starting from the back. This and Joao Mario’s proposed new role could transform the Nerazzurri. How Inter would it be to buy the ‘crazy’ keeper when Spalletti has made him sane…

