Sevilla fight back for Muriel

By Football Italia staff

After Everton entered the race for Sampdoria striker Luis Muriel, Marca claim Sevilla have stepped up negotiations.

The Colombia international is on the market and his release clause is €28m, but €22m plus bonuses could suffice.

So far, the Sevilla bid has hit a brick wall at €20m.

Over the last few days, it was reported in Italy that Everton were taking advantage of Sevilla hesitation and pushing themselves into contention.

This, according to Marca, frightened the Spaniards and prompted them to take action.

Muriel does seem to have his heart set on Sevilla, where he’d follow in the footsteps of fellow Colombian Carlos Bacca.

The 26-year-old hopes to complete the transfer next week.

Last season he scored 13 goals and provided nine assists in 33 games for Sampdoria.