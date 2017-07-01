Juve agree Danilo terms?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have reportedly agreed personal terms with right-back Danilo, but Real Madrid want €30m for the Brazilian.

The Bianconeri have set their sights firmly on the man who turns 26 next month, who has one goal in 16 senior caps for the Seleçao.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Danilo has already agreed to a five-year contract worth €5m per season.

The only sticking point now is the transfer fee, as Real Madrid want to make back as much of the €31.5m spent to sign him from FC Porto in 2015 as they possibly can.

The asking price is €30m, though Juve are confident they can negotiate that down with bonuses or by spreading the cost in a loan with obligation to buy deal.

Danilo is not just the replacement for Dani Alves, who terminated his contract by mutual consent to join Manchester City, but also happens to be a very good friend of Alex Sandro.

They used to play together at Porto and his arrival would perhaps encourage Alex Sandro to snub the €70m offer on the table from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.