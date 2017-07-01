NEWS
Saturday July 1 2017
Official: Lazio sign Marusic
By Football Italia staff

Lazio have officially signed Adam Marusic from Oostende after his medical, signing a five-year contract.

“I chose Lazio because it’s one of the best clubs in Italy,” Marusic told Lazio Style Radio.

“Everyone knows what kind of side the Biancocelesti are: they can boast of fantastic fans and this season will be in the Europa League.

“In the last season at Oostende I was used on both wings in forward and deeper roles, but I feel that I am a right-back.”

The Montenegro international arrived this week to complete the transfer for an undisclosed fee.

“SS Lazio announce the purchase on a permanent basis of the player Adam Marusic from Oostende,” read a statement.

“The athlete has signed a five-year contract.”

The 24-year-old underwent a medical yesterday and is a right-sided winger, but can also play at right-back or on the left.

