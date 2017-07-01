Preziosi ready to sell Genoa

By Football Italia staff

Genoa President Enrico Preziosi is reportedly in advanced negotiations to sell the Serie A club to a foreign investor.

According to news agency Ansa, Preziosi will remain either as the President or on the Board of Directors.

Toy tycoon Preziosi saved Genoa from bankruptcy when he bought the club in the summer of 2003.

His rapport with the fans has become increasingly tense, especially after mass sales in January and narrowly avoiding relegation.

La Gazzetta dello Sport also suggest negotiations are at an advanced stage for the partial or full sale of Preziosi’s shares.