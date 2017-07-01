Juventus inaugurate Allianz Stadium

By Football Italia staff

As of today, the Juventus club badge has changed and the Juventus Stadium is now called the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri have dived head-first into the rebranding, with the new ‘J’ logo seen on various merchandise inside their club megastore, which was opened next to the stadium last night.

This shop is double the size of the previous store and cost €2.5m to revamp.

The 2017-18 season begins today and with it a new era for Juventus, who have removed the old club badge from view and replaced it with the controversial new logo.

Above all, the Juventus Stadium has become the Allianz Stadium, fitting in with naming rights also given to the arenas of Bayern Munich, Nice, Rapid Vienna, Sydney FC, Palmeiras and San Paulo.

The Vinovo training ground has also now been renamed the JTC.

Image via Juventus.com