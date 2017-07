Official: Udinese sign Ingelsson

By Football Italia staff

Udinese have officially signed Kalmar midfielder Svante Ingelsson to a four-year contract.

The Swede has put pen to paper on a deal to June 2021.

It’s an undisclosed fee, but he flew in for a medical this week.

Still only 19 years old, Ingelsson has two goals in five caps for Sweden at Under-19 level.

