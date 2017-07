Official: Benevento sign Coda

By Football Italia staff

Serie A new boys Benevento have officially signed Salernitana forward Massimo Coda.

The well-travelled 28-year-old made the move for an undisclosed fee.

He joined Salernitana as a free agent in the summer of 2015 when Parma went bankrupt.

Coda scored 16 goals with eight assists in 40 Serie B games for Salernitana last season.

Benevento earned their surprise promotion via the play-offs and it’ll be their first ever top flight campaign.

They make the step up along with Spal and Hellas Verona.