MD: Juve offer Ceballos clause

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have offered to pay the €15m release clause for Betis star Dani Ceballos, according to Mundo Deportivo, but Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid also want him.

The Spanish source states that Juve have contacted Betis directly to propose activating that clause.

Real Madrid have long been linked with Ceballos, though Barcelona may be put off by his history of insulting tweets.

He turns 21 in August and the midfielder, who can also play on the left wing, was named Player of the Tournament in the European Under-21 Championship.

Spain lost the Final 1-0 to Germany last night and Ceballos was asked about his situation.

“I’m frustrated and I’m not thinking about my future right now. I want to disconnect and spend the rest of my holidays with my family. In a couple of weeks, l’ll start weighing up offers and thinking about my future.

“I want to relax and go unnoticed for three weeks.”