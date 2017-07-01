U21: Bernardeschi in Euros XI

By Football Italia staff

Federico Bernardeschi and Inter’s new signing from Sampdoria Milan Skriniar have been named in UEFA’s Under-21 European Championship Team of the Tournament.

The Azzurrini reached the semi-finals, where they lost 3-1 to Spain, and last night Germany won the trophy with a 1-0 victory over La Rojita.

UEFA named their Team of the Tournament and Bernardeschi represented Italy.

“The graceful Fiorentina forward stamped his class on the Azzurrini’s run to the semi-finals, contributing a brace of goals along the way.”

Also included was Skriniar, the Slovakian centre-back who is on the verge of a transfer to Inter for €20m plus Gianluca Caprari.

“The Sampdoria centre-back’s controlled aggression and clean, clinical style underpinned his country’s challenge, helping take them to within a goal of a surprise semi-final place,” read the UEFA.com report.

UEFA Team of the Tournament: Pollersbeck (Germany); Skriniar (Slovakia), Toljan (Germany), Stark (Germany), Gerhardt (Germany); Arnold (Germany), Ceballos (Spain), Meyer (Germany), Saul Niguez (Spain); Asensio (Spain), Bernardeschi (Italy)