Paredes to Zenit, Rudiger Chelsea

By Football Italia staff

Roma continue to sell, as Leandro Paredes has now completed his medical for Zenit, while Antonio Rudiger is heading to Chelsea.

Argentine midfielder Paredes was spotted arriving at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome this morning at 7.15 local time, then left at 13.15 local time.

He is due to complete a transfer to Roberto Mancini’s Zenit St Petersburg for a reported €25m.

Last night Sky Sport Italia claimed that Chelsea and Roma had exchanged contracts for Rudiger, though the exact figure is up for debate.

It appears to be €33m plus another €5m in bonuses, although other sources suggest the fixed fee is €35m.

Rudiger is currently in Russia for the Confederations Cup, where Germany face Chile in the Final, so cannot undergo a medical until Monday.

The original plan was to sell Kostas Manolas to Zenit instead, but he failed to attend a medical and the move collapsed over the last couple of days.

This forced Roma to part with Rudiger instead and Chelsea worked out the deal very quickly.

The Giallorossi have been very active on the market since Monchi was appointed director of sport, but much of it has been outgoing.

Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool for €42m plus €8m in bonuses, a new club record fee.