Official: Atalanta sign Joao Schmidt

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta have officially signed Joao Schmidt as a free agent after his contract with Sao Paulo expired.

The midfielder just turned 24 and his new deal with Atalanta is registered on the Lega Serie A website.

He came up through the Sao Paulo youth academy and had a loan spell at Vitoria Setubal in Portugal for 2014-15.

Schmidt was a free agent after his contract expired yesterday and has been registered by Atalanta.