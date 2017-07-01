Agent: 'Ounas just wanted Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Adam Ounas is all set for Napoli and “reports of Roma and Zenit interest were true, but the Partenopei have been tracking him for about a year.”

The Girondins de Bordeaux left-sided winger is a 20-year-old Algeria international who came up through the French club’s youth academy.

He arrives on Monday for his medical in a deal reported to be worth €10m plus €2m in bonuses.

“Napoli had been following Ounas for a long time and they approached us on several occasions,” agent Samuel Zambelli told Gazette du Fennec.

“The Azzurri gave us their priority and we wanted to continue the negotiations. The reports of Roma and Zenit interest were true, but the Partenopei have been tracking him for about a year.

“Roma also considered Ounas a priority, but they started the talks too late, practically at the start of June. When Zenit contacted us via Roberto Mancini, we were not convinced by the Russian option. That league is not what he’s looking for.

“Maurizio Sarri called us often, as he was worried about how the negotiations were going. He really wanted Adam in his squad.

“Director of sport Cristiano Giuntoli proposed a long-term project. Napoli have world class players like Jose Callejon, Marek Hamsik, Dries Mertens and Arkadiusz Milik.

“We know full well that Adam won’t be a regular starter, that he’s there as Callejon’s understudy, but he wants to become a starter within two years.

“Napoli’s style of football suits Ounas perfectly. He needs to do more work tactically, especially when defending, but if he improves on that score, I am certain he can become a first choice for Napoli.

“There is competition everywhere, but it’s something that should motivate him to do better. He must listen carefully to the Coach.”