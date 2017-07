Official: Atalanta sign Milan's Vido

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta have officially signed Under-20 Italy striker Luca Vido on a permanent transfer from Milan.

Vido scored the goal in extra time of the Under-20 World Cup quarter-finals to beat Zambia last month, the Azzurrini eventually taking third place.

The 20-year-old centre-forward joined the Rossoneri youth academy in 2011 and spent the last six months on loan at Cittadella.

He scored four goals with two assists in just 12 Serie B appearances.