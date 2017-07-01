Sassuolo snap up Roma pair

By Football Italia staff

Roma continue their close relationship with Sassuolo by handing over youth team players Davide Frattesi and Riccardo Marchizza for €8m.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the double deal includes buy-back clauses, similar to the one the Giallorossi just activated for Lorenzo Pellegrini after two years at the Mapei Stadium.

It’s rumoured that Frattesi cost €5m, while Marchizza has been sold for €3m with 50 per cent of any future transfer going to Roma.

Marchizza is a 19-year-old centre-back who is fresh from the Under-20 World Cup, where Italy finished third.

Frattesi is a midfielder who turns 18 in September and started out in the Lazio youth academy – where his brother Leonardo still plays – before crossing the city in 2014.

He has eight caps for Italy at Under-19 level.