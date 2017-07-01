NEWS
Saturday July 1 2017
Sassuolo snap up Roma pair
By Football Italia staff

Roma continue their close relationship with Sassuolo by handing over youth team players Davide Frattesi and Riccardo Marchizza for €8m.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the double deal includes buy-back clauses, similar to the one the Giallorossi just activated for Lorenzo Pellegrini after two years at the Mapei Stadium.

It’s rumoured that Frattesi cost €5m, while Marchizza has been sold for €3m with 50 per cent of any future transfer going to Roma.

Marchizza is a 19-year-old centre-back who is fresh from the Under-20 World Cup, where Italy finished third.

Frattesi is a midfielder who turns 18 in September and started out in the Lazio youth academy – where his brother Leonardo still plays – before crossing the city in 2014.

He has eight caps for Italy at Under-19 level.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies