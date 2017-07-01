'Sampdoria ideal for Sneijder'

By Football Italia staff

Wesley Sneijder’s agent assured Sampdoria is “the ideal club for him,” but Coach Marco Giampaolo remains unconvinced.

The Dutch legend is expected to terminate his Galatasaray contract by mutual consent on Tuesday, according to Sky Sport Italia, at which point he’ll choose between Samp and Major League Soccer.

“Quite simply I told him that Samp would be the ideal environment and club for him to prove he’s still the same player of the Treble at Inter,” representative Guido Albers told Secolo XIX newspaper.

“If the likes of Ruud Gullit, Antonio Cassano and even Samuel Eto’o came through here, all of them top players, it’s because the environment is ideal to flourish.”

However, Italian reports continue to suggest it’s Coach Giampaolo holding up the transfer, because he isn’t sure Sneijder can fit tactically into his project.

This is because there is already a deal in place with Fiorentina for their trequartista Josip Ilicic.