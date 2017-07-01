Atalanta: 'Conti to Milan next week'

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta President Antonio Percassi confirms “next week is decisive for Andrea Conti, as he absolutely wants to join Milan,” while Marten de Roon and Thomas Foket moves are off.

The Orobici have been in advanced negotiations over full-back Conti for some time and he rejected all other options.

“He absolutely wants to leave and join Milan, so we’ll see if we manage to reach an agreement,” Percassi told Mediaset Premium and Sky Sport Italia.

“We are working on it every day to complete the transfer. It’s likely that next week will be decisive.”

Conti is expected to make the transfer for €22m plus bonuses.

Atalanta have apparently abandoned a move for Foket after the KAA Gent right-back underwent a medical.

“The Foket deal is over. We are looking around and have clear ideas on where to intervene. De Roon would be very difficult, as we registered resistance from his current club.”

De Roon had only left Atalanta for Middlesbrough last summer and wanted a return to Bergamo, but that doesn’t seem to be a possibility right now.