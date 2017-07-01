Genoa want €20m for Simeone

By Football Italia staff

Genoa want €20m for striker Giovanni Simeone, who is in negotiations with both Torino and Fiorentina.

The son of Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone turns 22 next week and arrived from River Plate for €5m last summer.

He scored 13 goals with two assists in 36 games for Genoa between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

According to Tuttosport, Genoa have set the price-tag at a minimum of €20m.

Torino are currently leading the chase with an offer of €15m plus performance-related bonuses, but Fiorentina are also interested.