Official: Inter sign Padelli

By Football Italia staff

Inter have officially signed goalkeeper Daniele Padelli as a free agent after his contract with Torino expired.

The 31-year-old had been with the Granata since 2013, but was second to Joe Hart last season.

His contract was allowed to expire and Padelli has now been registered as an Inter player with the Lega Serie A.

Padelli’s previous clubs include Sampdoria, Crotone, Liverpool, Pisa, Avellino, Udinese and Bari.