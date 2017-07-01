Milan still far from Kalinic

By Football Italia staff

There is still a €5m gap between Milan’s offer and the Fiorentina demand for Nikola Kalinic, it’s reported.

The striker has long been the main target for Vincenzo Montella’s new-look Rossoneri squad.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the latest negotiations failed to bridge the rather large €5m difference between the clubs.

Fiorentina want €30m for Kalinic, who has a €50m release clause in his contract, whereas Milan are offering at most €25m.

It remains to be seen if the clubs can come towards each other and agree terms.

The Croatia international is believed to be enthusiastic about the idea of moving to San Siro.