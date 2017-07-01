Official: Roma sell Paredes to Zenit

By Football Italia staff

Roma have officially sold Leandro Paredes to Zenit St Petersburg in a deal worth €23m plus up to €4m in bonuses.

The midfielder underwent lengthy medical tests this morning at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome.

He signed a four-year contract with the Russian club, whose Coach is Roberto Mancini.

“The Argentine player will move to the Saint Petersburg club for €23m fixed sum and, variable, up to a maximum of €4m for bonuses tied to the achievement of the Russian club and the player of certain sporting objectives.”

That balances out at £20.1m in a fixed sum and up to £3.5m in bonuses.

Paredes just turned 23 and arrived at Roma from Boca Juniors in 2014 for just over €6m.

“I just want to salute and thank you for all the affection you have shown to me over the years. I will always carry you with me.”

Image via @fczenit_en